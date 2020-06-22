Deftones, photo by James Minchin III

Deftones are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their White Pony album with a global listening party and a new capsule of commemorative merch.

The band’s landmark 2000 album turned 20 years old this past Saturday (June 20th), and we’ve already listed 20 reasons why we still love the stellar LP, in addition to examining the album’s enduring impact.



Today (June 22nd), fans can join the band at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT for a global listening party on Deftones’ YouTube channel, with band members taking part in an online chat as the LP plays.

In addition to soaking in songs like “Change (In the House of Flies)”, “Digital Bath”, and “Passenger” again, fans can also rep White Pony with some new apparel issued in conjunction with the album’s 20th anniversary. A new capsule on Deftones’ merch site offers t-shirts, a hoodie, a satin jacket, a baseball cap, and more.

As previously reported, Deftones recently revealed that they plan to reissue White Pony later this year with a bonus alternate LP called Black Stallion. The extra disc will fulfill the band’s longtime dream of having each song on the album remixed, with DJ Shadow among the artists offering new takes on the White Pony tracks.

Deftones also recently wrapped up work on their upcoming ninth album, with a September release being hinted at by drummer Abe Cunningham.

As its 20 year anniversary approaches, we invite you to our #WhitePony global listening party – taking place Monday, June 22, on our YouTube channel. Subscribe to stay updated here: https://t.co/60FBpqquUy

#WhitePony20 | Art by Frank Maddocks pic.twitter.com/EMigDgRwa4 — Deftones (@deftones) June 18, 2020

Deftones White Pony 20th Anniversary Merchandise: