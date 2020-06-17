Deftones to Reissue White Pony with Bonus Alternate Album “Black Stallion”

Deftones circa 2000

Deftones participated in a virtual press conference with several media outlets on Wednesday, discussing the 20th anniversary of their landmark album White Pony. One of the newsy bits to come out of the chat was that the band plans to release a deluxe edition of the 2000 album with a bonus alternate disc of brand-new remixes dubbed “Black Stallion”.

When asked whether there were plans for a 20th anniversary edition of the album, singer Chino Moreno responded, “We’re going to be releasing later in the year a reissue of the record and we’re going to do sort of a split side of the record, a remixed version of it titled ‘Black Stallion’. So we have a bunch of different people on it, some that actually inspired some of the writing of the record itself, the original album. So it’s kind of come full circle.”



DJ Frank Delgado added, “We would talk about [White Pony before we released it], how good it was going to be, and we’d immediately jump to, ‘It’s going to be so good, we’re going to have [DJ] Shadow remix it and we’ll call it Black Stallion. I think one time we actually hit him up. He was playing here in town and I was opening DJing and me and Chino kind of cornered him.”

Delgado added, “And we were like, ‘Hey man, what’s up, we’re the Deftones,’ and he looked at us like we were f**king crazy. We were like, ‘We want you remix our record,’ and he was like, ‘Deftones? Are you guys ska?’”

After all these years, DJ Shadow signed on to be one of the artists to remix a White Pony track for the deluxe edition. The band didn’t reveal any further details, as far as other contributors or a release date.

The virtual press conference yielded a lot more interesting facts about White Pony, and we’ll be sharing more of those tidbits shortly. The LP, which landed at No. 1 on our ranking of Deftones albums, turns 20 years old this Saturday, June 20th.

Meanwhile, Deftones recently completed work on their new album, which is tentatively slated for a September release. The band is also considering releasing an EP version of its shelved album, Eros.