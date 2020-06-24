Delta Spirit Announce New Album What is There, Share “How Bout It”: Stream

Delta Spirit, photo by Alex Kweskin

It’s been six long years, but Delta Spirit are finally on the verge of releasing a new album. The upcoming effort is called What is There and is set to arrive September 11th via the band’s new label home New West Records. Additionally, the Austin outfit has lined up tour dates for 2021.

According to a statement, the follow-up to 2016’s Into the Wide is dedicated to the late Richard Swift, whom Delta Spirit call “their friend and musical inspiration.” The revered singer-songwriter and producer passed away in 2018 at the age of 41.



What is There was recorded at Sonic Ranch just outside of El Paso, Texas and self-produced by the group. Mixing was handled by studio veteran Tchad Blake, known for his award-winning work for Sheryl Crow and The Black Keys.

After some time spent apart, Delta Spirit are back in full form, and frontman Matthew Logan Vasquez is pleased with how smoothly their reunion has been and optimistic about what’s on the horizon. “I’m really proud of our body of work, but especially proud of where everybody has gotten to now,” he remarked in a press release. “I have a lot of hope for us. I’m grateful for everyone in this band. There’s a lot of raw honesty in the music. It’s a record for right now, instead of pandering to the past. It’s the next step.”

To tease What is There, the folk rockers are sharing “How Bout It” and its official video. The clip was made during the coronavirus era and features footage shot by 70 cinematographers from all over North America. “The result is a celebration of the collaborative spirit of filmmaking, a successful experiment in safely navigating production during the pandemic, and a mosaic of America during this time,” said director Michael Parks Randa.

Check out “How Bout It” below, and then pre-order the new album.

As for Delta Spirit’s concert dates, they’ve successfully rescheduled their 2020 trek for next spring. Find their full live itinerary ahead and snag tickets here.

What is There Artwork:

What is There Tracklist:

01. The Pressure

02. It Ain’t Easy

03. How Bout It

04. Can You Ever Forgive Me?

05. Better Now

06. Home Again

07. Making Sense

08. Lover’s Heart

09. Just the Same

10. What Is There

Delta Spirit 2021 Tour Dates:

03/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

03/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

03/26 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

03/27 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

04/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

04/19 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

04/21 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

04/24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04/25 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04/28 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

04/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Indianapolis

05/02 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

