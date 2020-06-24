Dent May Announces New Album Late Checkout, Shares “I Could Use A Miracle”: Stream

Dent May, photo by Dent May, photo by Cara Robbins

Los Angeles songwriter Dent May has announced his fifth album, Late Checkout. The project arrives August 21st via Carpark Records, and May is previewing it today with a wonderful new pop-rock song called “I Could Use A Miracle”.

Since emerging in the late 2000s as a ukulele-toting psych-pop artist and then pivoting to disco, May has evolved into a much more polished and grandiose songwriter. Fans witnessed flashes of this transformation on 2017’s Across The Multiverse, but this forthcoming follow-up sees May really stepping up to own his new status as a power-pop multi-instrumentalist: not only is the new LP his first to be recorded outside of his home studio, but it’s also his introduction to writing and arranging parts for string players, a horn section, and background vocalists.



The new record’s lead single, “I Could Use A Miracle”, fittingly flexes May’s expansive attributes. It has a striding peppiness and a sugary hook, but its solemn lyrics find May wishing for some good news amidst a parade of disheartening let-downs. Sound familiar? Check it out below via its playful, Nathan Castiel-directed music video, which captures the Renaissance Man-like May onstage playing eight different instruments at once.

Late Checkout was recorded at Honeymoon Suite Recording Studio in LA, a space that May co-owns and built with his friends Pat Jones and Michael Rosen. It’s available for pre-order now.

Late Checkout Artwork:

Late Checkout Tracklist:

01. Hotel Stationery

02. I Could Use A Miracle

03. Didn’t Get The Invite

04 .Sea Salt & Caramel

05. Bungalow Heaven

06. Bless Your Heart

07. Full Speed Ahead

08. Easier Said Than Done

09. L.A. River

10. Imagination

11. Pour Another Round

12. Late Checkout