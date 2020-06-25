Depeche Mode Streaming LiVE SPiRiTS Concert Film for Free on YouTube

Beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, Depeche Mode will stream their new concert film LiVE SPiRiTS in its entirety for free on YouTube. Watch it below.
LiVE SPiRiTS captures Depeche Mode’s 2018 concert in Berlin, Germany as part of their “Global Spirit Tour”. The film is also being packaged alongside the group’s new documentary, Depeche Mode: SPiRiTS in the Forest, which will be available on Blu-ray and DVD beginning tomorrow (June 25th). Directed by Anton Corbijn, the documentary was originally screened in 3,000 threaters across 80 countries last year.
Depeche Mode released their latest album, Spirit, in March 2017. This fall, the group will be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020.
Setlist:
Going Backwards
It’s No Good
A Pain That I’m Used To
Useless
Precious
World in My Eyes
Cover Me
The Things You Said
Insight
Poison Heart
Where’s the Revolution
Everything Counts
Stripped
Enjoy the Silence
Never Let Me Down Again
I Want You Now
Heroes
Walking In My Shoes
Personal Jesus
Just Can’t Get Enough