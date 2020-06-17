What’s Coming to Disney Plus in July 2020

Hamilton

Each month, Consequence of Sound rounds up a full list of new TV and film titles coming to Disney Plus. July 2020 promises one hell of a dizzying spectacle for the entire family, in addition to some guaranteed classics for the couch.

The real get for the streaming service is the worldwide premiere of Hamilton. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s blockbuster Broadway production comes lensed to perfection, allowing audiences to witness the production without breaking the bank.



Viewers may also be intrigued to revisit Coach Bombay’s origin story in The Mighty Ducks, complete the Kessel Run in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and reunite with Jim Henson’s friendly, cuddly pals for the series premiere of Muppets Now.

What’s Coming

Available July 3rd

Animal ER (S1-2)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Ice Age: Collision Course

Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

The Big Green

The Mighty Ducks

Disney Plus Originals

Hamilton

Pixar in Real Life – Episode 109 – “UP: Balloon Cart Away”

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 135 – “Peter Pan: Shadow Box Theater”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 108 – “Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses”

Available July 10th

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S3)

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Disney Plus Originals

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 136 – “Lilo and Stitch: Family Tree”

One Day At Disney – Episode 132 – “Marc Smith: Story Artist”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 109 – “Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses”

Available July 17th

A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Disney Junior Music Lullabies

Lost City of Machu Picchu

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)

The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World

Wild Chile (S1)

Disney Plus Originals

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 137 – “Moana: Tomato Photo Holder”

One Day At Disney – Episode 133 – “Mike Davie: Imagineering Project Manager”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Season Finale Episode 110 – “Snake Search Dogs & Hawaiian Conservation Dogs”

Available July 24th

Wild Congo (S1)

Wild Sri Lanka (S1)

Disney Plus Originals

Rogue Trip

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 138 – “The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet”

One Day At Disney – Episode 134 – “Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter”

Available July 31st

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Animal Showdown (S1)

Best Job Ever (S1)

Big Cat Games

Cradle of the Gods

Destination World (S1)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8)

Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Hunt for the Abominable Snowman

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

King Fishers (S1)

Lost Temple of the Inca

Marvel Funko (S1-2)

Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster

Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)

What Sam Sees (S1)

Disney Plus Originals

Muppets Now – Premiere Episode 101 – “Due Date”

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 139 – “Mickey and Minnie: Pillows”

One Day At Disney – Episode 135 – “Lauren Cabo: Imagineering Portfolio Creative Executive”

