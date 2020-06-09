Disney World Requiring Tri-State Area Visitors to Quarantine for 14 Days

Disney World, photo via Unsplash

Disney World is set to begin a phased reopening on July 11th, and Mouseketeers are likely excitingly planning their trips. If you’re heading down to the Florida from the Tri-state area, however, you’ll have to block out an extra two weeks of vacation time. In accordance with the actions issued by Governor Ron DeSantis as part of the Florida COVID-19 Response, all travelers entering the state from New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut must quarantine for 14 days.

Specifically, Executive Order Number 20-82 requires that any individual entering Florida from the Tri-state region must “isolate or quarantine for a period of 14 days from the time of entry into Florida or the duration of the individual’s presence in Florida, whichever is shorter. This includes persons entering Florida by roadways.” In order to enforce this, there will be “roadside checkpoints” along interstates intended to catch “potential COVID-19 cases coming into Florida from areas with substantial community spread of the virus.”



There are, of course, exemptions, including those traveling for academic-based or commercial purposes. So if you’re involved in the NBA, you’re probably clear to go check out the Magic Kingdom.

So how does Disney World plan to impose these restrictions? Well, they already have Stormtroopers on social distancing duty, so maybe they’ll send in the little green army men from Toy Story.

Considering the social unrest, protests, and riots of the last few weeks, it’s easy to forget we’re still in the middle of a pandemic. While we’ve managed to flatten the curve almost nationally and New York has recently begun the reopening process, the Tri-state area is still an epicenter of the novel coronavirus. New York City has seen under 1,000 new cases reported for only 11 days, with New Jersey at large seeing similarly reduced numbers of 10 days (via The New York Times).