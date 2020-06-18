Disturbed Unveil Rescheduled Dates for The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour

Disturbed will still celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album The Sickness with a summer tour, but now it will technically be the 21st anniversary of the band’s multiplatinum debut LP. After postponing the 2020 outing, Disturbed have now revealed the rescheduled dates.
The tour will now kick off July 7th, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Florida, and run through an Aug. 31 date in West Valley City, Utah. Staind and Bad Wolves will still serve as support on the trek, while Disturbed and Staind will also headline the rescheduled Upheaval Festival taking place July 16-17, 2021, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
As for what to expect from the tour, Disturbed singer David Draiman told Heavy Consequence back in March that the shows will bring “a trip down memory lane.”
“Some nostalgia, some surprises and a good chunk of material from The Sickness, but not the entire record, because we, thankfully, have more than 120 songs in our discography, and lot of the fans came along later down the line, and we don’t want to forget about them,” he told us. “But, you’re definitely getting more Sickness material than you’re used to, and we will accentuate that fact with the appropriate levels of production that will hearken back to that era.”
The Sickness has been certified five-times platinum, thanks to such hits as “Stupify”, “Down with the Sickness”, and “Voices”.
See the new itinerary below, and pick up tickets here.
Disturbed 2021 Tour Dates with Staind and Bad Wolves:
07/07 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
07/08 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/10 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
07/13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
07/16-17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Upheaval Festival
07/18 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
07/20 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/21 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
07/23 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/24 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
07/26 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater @ Lakeview
07/28 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/29 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health @ Jones Beach Theatre
07/31 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
08/04 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
08/06 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
08/08 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
08/13 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO
08/14 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/16 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
08/18 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
08/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
08/23 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
08/24 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/26 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
08/27 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
08/29 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
08/31 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
