Disturbed Unveil Rescheduled Dates for The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour

Disturbed's David Draiman, photo by Johnny Perilla

Disturbed will still celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album The Sickness with a summer tour, but now it will technically be the 21st anniversary of the band’s multiplatinum debut LP. After postponing the 2020 outing, Disturbed have now revealed the rescheduled dates.

The tour will now kick off July 7th, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Florida, and run through an Aug. 31 date in West Valley City, Utah. Staind and Bad Wolves will still serve as support on the trek, while Disturbed and Staind will also headline the rescheduled Upheaval Festival taking place July 16-17, 2021, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.



As for what to expect from the tour, Disturbed singer David Draiman told Heavy Consequence back in March that the shows will bring “a trip down memory lane.”

“Some nostalgia, some surprises and a good chunk of material from The Sickness, but not the entire record, because we, thankfully, have more than 120 songs in our discography, and lot of the fans came along later down the line, and we don’t want to forget about them,” he told us. “But, you’re definitely getting more Sickness material than you’re used to, and we will accentuate that fact with the appropriate levels of production that will hearken back to that era.”

The Sickness has been certified five-times platinum, thanks to such hits as “Stupify”, “Down with the Sickness”, and “Voices”.

See the new itinerary below, and pick up tickets here.

Disturbed 2021 Tour Dates with Staind and Bad Wolves:

07/07 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

07/08 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/10 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/16-17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Upheaval Festival

07/18 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

07/20 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/21 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

07/23 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/24 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

07/26 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater @ Lakeview

07/28 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/29 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health @ Jones Beach Theatre

07/31 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

08/04 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

08/06 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/08 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

08/13 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

08/14 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/16 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

08/18 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/23 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

08/24 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/26 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

08/27 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

08/29 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

08/31 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

