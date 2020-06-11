Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Dixie Chicks Set New Release Date for Comeback Album Gaslighter

The country music trio's first full-length in 14 years now arrives in July

by
on June 11, 2020, 3:36pm
0 comments
Dixie Chicks, photo by Robin Harper
Dixie Chicks, photo by Robin Harper

Dixie Chicks have set a new release date for their long-awaited comeback album, Gaslighter. It’s now set to arrive on July 17th.

Originally due on May 1st, the country music trio postponed the album’s release due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gaslighter marks Dixie Chicks’ first new album in 14 years. Helmed by producer extraordinaire Jack Antonoff, the LP is said to be “10 times” more “personal and autobiographical” than the group’s previous releases. In anticipation, the trio unveiled the title track and “Julianna Calm Down”.

Pre-orders for Gaslighter are now ongoing.

View this post on Instagram

7.17.20 #gaslighter

A post shared by @ 1nataliemaines on

 

Previous Story
Paul McCartney’s Birthday Wish Is for People to Stop Eating Meat
Next Story
Power Trip Release Surprise Album Live In Seattle 05.28.2018: Stream
No comments