Dixie Chicks Set New Release Date for Comeback Album Gaslighter

Dixie Chicks, photo by Robin Harper

Dixie Chicks have set a new release date for their long-awaited comeback album, Gaslighter. It’s now set to arrive on July 17th.

Originally due on May 1st, the country music trio postponed the album’s release due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Gaslighter marks Dixie Chicks’ first new album in 14 years. Helmed by producer extraordinaire Jack Antonoff, the LP is said to be “10 times” more “personal and autobiographical” than the group’s previous releases. In anticipation, the trio unveiled the title track and “Julianna Calm Down”.

Pre-orders for Gaslighter are now ongoing.