Doves Return with “Carousels”, Their First New Song in 11 Years: Stream

Doves

College rock darlings Doves made a name for themselves in the 2000s by churning out poppy alt-rock fit for indie film soundtracks like (500) Days of Summer. After an 11-year-long silence, the Manchester-based trio have finally returned with their first new song in over a decade, “Carousels”, and it doesn’t disappoint.

According to a press release, “Carousels” is a standalone single from the original members of Doves: singer-bassist Jimi Goodwin, singer-drummer Andy Williams, and guitarist Jez Williams. Armed with looped drum patterns and grizzly synthesizers, the band forfeits its usual guitar-driven sound for an experimental style that’s built around a sample by the late drummer Tony Allen.



“It’s a reminiscence of the times that we’d go to places like North Wales on holiday as kids,” said Williams. “Places where you had your first experience of sound systems and music being played really loud.” You can hear that imagery in “Carousels”, be it the childhood innocence or the cotton-candy highs. Stream it below.

So far Doves haven’t announced a full-length album in conjunction with “Carousels”, but we can’t help but get our hopes up. After all, their last album, Kingdom of Rust, came out way back in 2009. Thankfully a press release says that “future release and live announcements” will be detailed at a later date, so keep your eyes glued here for more from the band soon.