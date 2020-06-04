Emma Ruth Rundle Joins Members of Mastodon, YOB, and More on Kate Bush Cover: Watch

Quarantine cover of "Running Up That Hill", via YouTube

Singer-songwriter Emma Ruth Rundle has teamed up with members of Mastodon, YOB, and more for a cover of the Kate Bush classic “Running Up That Hill”. The impressive quarantine performance is the latest in the “Bedroom Covers” series from the Two Minutes to Late Night YouTube channel.

Rundle is joined on vocals by Two Minutes to Late Night host Gwarsenio Hall (aka Jordan Olds), who remains the one constant in all of the channel’s cover performances. Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher handles the guitar, while the rhythm section consists of YOB’s Aaron Rieseberg on bass and Old Man Gloom’s Santos Montano on drums.



The socially distant cover takes the ’80s new wave hit and adds some heaviness in the guitar and drums while retaining the ethereal nature of the original. The song appeared on Kate Bush’s 1985 album, Hounds of Love, and was the UK singer’s biggest hit in the United States.

In addition to her solo career, Emma Ruth Rundle also fronts the band Marriages and plays guitar in Red Sparowes. Her most recent release is her 2018 solo album, On Dark Horses.

As for Mastodon, Kelliher recently said the band has around 20 rough tracks for potential inclusion on their next album. The metal masters are also contributing a song to the new movie Bill & Ted Face the Music.

Watch the cover of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” below. Two Minutes to Late Night is encouraging viewers to donate to Black Lives Matter or to local protestor bail funds.