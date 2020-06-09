The Reckoning (Fantasia Festival)

The Fantasia International Film Festival will be going virtual for its 24th annual edition. The Canadian genre festival will take place online from August 20th to September 2nd and offer an assortment of scheduled screenings, panels, and workshops. Today, they’ve announced its first wave of films.

Highlights include Neil Marshall’s highly-anticipated new feature The Reckoning, Nobuhiko Obayashi’s Labyrinth of Cinema, Brea Grant’s 12 Hour Shift, Makoto Tezuka’s Tezuka’s Barbara, Anthony Scott Burns’ Come True, and Chino Moya’s Underdogs.



It should be noted that the Festival Scope and Shift72’s virtual screening platform will only be accessible to those based in Canada, seeing how the festival takes place in Montreal. So, keep that in mind as you plan your digital calendar.

Consult the first wave lineup below. For more information, including online ticketing and accessibility, head over to the festival’s official site. In the meantime, keep an eye out for more announcements and surprises to come.

#SHAKESPEARESSHITSTORM

Dir. Lloyd Kaufman

USA

World Premiere

12 HOUR SHIFT

Dir. Brea Grant

USA

International Premiere

A COSTUME FOR NICHOLAS

Dir. Eduardo Rivero

Mexico

Canadian Premiere

COME TRUE

Dir. Anthony Scott Burns

Canada

World Premiere

THE CURSE OF AUDREY EARNSHAW

Dir. Thomas Robert Lee

Canada

World Premiere

FRIED BARRY

Dir. Ryan Kruger

South Africa

Canadian Premiere

KRIYA

Dir. Sidharth Srinivasan

India/UK

World Premiere

LABYRINTH OF CINEMA

Dir. Nobuhiko Obayashi

Japan

Canadian Premiere

LAPSIS

Dir. Noah Hutton

USA

International Premiere

LUCKY

Dir. Natasha Kermani

USA

International Premiere

THE OLD MAN MOVIE

Dir. Oskar Lehemaa

Estonia

North American Premiere

THE RECKONING

Dir. Neil Marshall

UK

Special Screening

SLEEP (Schlaf)

Dir. Michael Venus

Germany

North American Premiere

SPECIAL ACTORS

Dir. Shinichiro Ueda

Japan

Canadian Premiere

TEZUKA’S BARBARA

Dir. Macoto Tezuka

Japan

North American Premiere

TIME OF MOULTING

Dir. Sabrina Mertens

Germany

North American Premiere

TINY TIM: KING FOR A DAY

Dir. Henrik Von Sydow

Sweden

World Premiere

UNDERGODS

Dir. Chino Moya

UK/Belgium/Estonia/Serbia/Sweden

World Premiere

THE UNDERTAKER’S HOME (La Funeraria)

Dir. Mauro Iván Ojeda

Argentina

World Premiere

UNEARTH

Dirs. John C. Lyons and Dorota Swies

USA

World Premiere

YUMMY

Dir. Lars Damoiseaux

Belgium

Quebec Premiere