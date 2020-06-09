The Fantasia International Film Festival will be going virtual for its 24th annual edition. The Canadian genre festival will take place online from August 20th to September 2nd and offer an assortment of scheduled screenings, panels, and workshops. Today, they’ve announced its first wave of films.
Highlights include Neil Marshall’s highly-anticipated new feature The Reckoning, Nobuhiko Obayashi’s Labyrinth of Cinema, Brea Grant’s 12 Hour Shift, Makoto Tezuka’s Tezuka’s Barbara, Anthony Scott Burns’ Come True, and Chino Moya’s Underdogs.
It should be noted that the Festival Scope and Shift72’s virtual screening platform will only be accessible to those based in Canada, seeing how the festival takes place in Montreal. So, keep that in mind as you plan your digital calendar.
Consult the first wave lineup below. For more information, including online ticketing and accessibility, head over to the festival’s official site. In the meantime, keep an eye out for more announcements and surprises to come.
#SHAKESPEARESSHITSTORM
Dir. Lloyd Kaufman
USA
World Premiere
12 HOUR SHIFT
Dir. Brea Grant
USA
International Premiere
A COSTUME FOR NICHOLAS
Dir. Eduardo Rivero
Mexico
Canadian Premiere
COME TRUE
Dir. Anthony Scott Burns
Canada
World Premiere
THE CURSE OF AUDREY EARNSHAW
Dir. Thomas Robert Lee
Canada
World Premiere
FRIED BARRY
Dir. Ryan Kruger
South Africa
Canadian Premiere
KRIYA
Dir. Sidharth Srinivasan
India/UK
World Premiere
LABYRINTH OF CINEMA
Dir. Nobuhiko Obayashi
Japan
Canadian Premiere
LAPSIS
Dir. Noah Hutton
USA
International Premiere
LUCKY
Dir. Natasha Kermani
USA
International Premiere
THE OLD MAN MOVIE
Dir. Oskar Lehemaa
Estonia
North American Premiere
THE RECKONING
Dir. Neil Marshall
UK
Special Screening
SLEEP (Schlaf)
Dir. Michael Venus
Germany
North American Premiere
SPECIAL ACTORS
Dir. Shinichiro Ueda
Japan
Canadian Premiere
TEZUKA’S BARBARA
Dir. Macoto Tezuka
Japan
North American Premiere
TIME OF MOULTING
Dir. Sabrina Mertens
Germany
North American Premiere
TINY TIM: KING FOR A DAY
Dir. Henrik Von Sydow
Sweden
World Premiere
UNDERGODS
Dir. Chino Moya
UK/Belgium/Estonia/Serbia/Sweden
World Premiere
THE UNDERTAKER’S HOME (La Funeraria)
Dir. Mauro Iván Ojeda
Argentina
World Premiere
UNEARTH
Dirs. John C. Lyons and Dorota Swies
USA
World Premiere
YUMMY
Dir. Lars Damoiseaux
Belgium
Quebec Premiere