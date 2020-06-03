Fever 333 Playing Livestream Show to Benefit Black Lives Matter and Minnesota Freedom Fund: Watch

Fever 333 are live-streaming a full-production show to benefit Black Lives Matter and the Minnesota Freedom Fund. The concert, dubbed “Long Live the Innocent”, takes place today (June 3rd) at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.

The trio, led by frontman Jason Aalon Butler, is known for its sociopolitical music, and the band is out to inspire action as protests continue over the death of George Floyd in police custody.



In a press release announcing the livestream, Butler issued the following statement:

“This is a concentrated effort to encourage people to go beyond awareness and take action. With localized efforts in the name of justice for a specifically targeted group of people in this country, this will serve as an artistic activation as well as a platform to activate necessary measures for social and racial reformation. The advantages we predict we will see if crossing demographics musically in preset to proliferate a message that MUST find its way over the barriers of genre. Music and art have served as the catalyst for socially inclined movements for as long as we can remember, but for some reason, at a time where we are now granted the ability to see how deeply flawed our system is, we have slowed the charge for change. FEVER 333 has dedicated its entire platform to that change from its inception with its music, activism, even its own charity fund that sees a percentage of proceeds funneled from all profits the project receives. This is not a marketing method this is a tool for change. Please consider widening this message for the people with FEVER 333 by joining us in this effort.”

While the livestream itself is free, viewers will be encouraged to make donations to both Black Lives Matter and the Minnesota Freedom Fund, the latter of which helps pay “criminal bail and immigration bond for those who cannot afford to as we seek to end discriminatory, coercive, and oppressive jailing.”

Last year, in Heavy Consequence‘s interview with Fever 333 for our “Heavy Culture” column, Butler offered these poignant words when talking about what freedom means to him: “My personal idea of freedom would be not having to explain myself to white culture, to black culture, to any other culture that expects me to be something that they’re assuming for me.”

Fever 333 released their full-length debut, Strength in Numb333rs, in January 2019. The band recently offered up a remix of the song “Animal” featuring Run-DMC’s Darryl “DMC” McDaniels.

Watch the concert livestream beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT in the player below, and check out our video interview with Fever 333 from last year’s Sonic Temple festival above.