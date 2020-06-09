Menu
Fever 333 Conjure Up Blondie’s “Rapture” for New Song “Supremacy”: Stream

Travis Barker produced the track and plays drums

on June 09, 2020, 10:52am
Fever 333 new song Supremacy
Fever 333, photo by Johnny Perilla

Fever 333 have released a brand new song called “Supremacy” that features poignant lyrics amidst the current racial unrest across the country. The tune incorporates the melodic hook from the Blondie classic “Rapture”.

Frontman Jason Aalon Butler’s wife, singer Gin Wigmore, guests on the song, singing new lyrics over the original ‘Rapture” melody: “Born into a world / Where we’re dying to be free / But we’re living underneath / Their supremacy.”

Butler adds rapped verses throughout, delivering lines like, “They trying to relegate my DNA/ Break it down into something easier to hate/ They afraid of the outcome/ ‘Cause the race that they call human keeps evolving/ And they know they will get outrun.”

He continues, “Still behind on the times, yeah/ Protest culture on strike like lightning/ Losing hold on control, so we rising/ Put the muzzle on, but we won’t stay silent.”

Blink-182’s Travis Barker, who co-produced Fever 333’s Strength in Numb333rs album, produced “Supremacy” and plays drums on the track.

The new song comes on the heels of Fever 333’s full-production quarantine concert “Long Live the Innocent”, which streamed last week and is now archived on the band’s YouTube channel. The track also follows a recent remix of Fever 333’s song “Animal” featuring Run-DMC legend Darryl “DMC” McDaniels.

Listen to “Supremacy” below, and download or stream the track via Amazon or other platforms.

