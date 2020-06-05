Flatbush Zombies Release New EP now, more than ever: Stream

Flatbush Zombies, photo by Ben Kaye

Flatbush Zombies have today released a new EP called now, more than ever. Stream it in full below.

The six-track now, more than ever follows the Brooklyn trio’s 2018 full-length, Vacation in Hell. It also comes after their recent collaboration with Tech N9ne, “Monica”, and their appearance on Escape from New York from the New York-based rap supergroup Beast Coast. The new EP was recorded between their own FBX HQ studio and Erick “The Architect” Elliott’s new Architect Recording Company in Los Angeles.



Originally conceived as an introspective collection of songs to help people get through the pandemic, the narrative of now, more than ever has changed due to the events of recent weeks. “There is a fight going on outside. They are coming for our hearts, minds, and souls. Black bodies are under attack,” the group wrote in a statement on their website. They added, “In the past week the pandemic has turned into a battle. This music was made for you. It was released with you in mind. use it to start an evolution.”

In addition to the EP, Flatbush Zombies released 3,000 pieces of merch, promising to donate 100% of net proceeds to three organizations: BEAM (Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective), Equality for Flatbush, and Every Body Eats Atlanta. Within an hour of the merch’s release, it was largely sold out.

“Holy fuck that was fast,” the group commented on Twitter. “We are going to make more and keep this energy going tomorrow. Best fans in rap. We can shift our world together.”

Stream now, more than ever below, followed by Flatbush Zombies’ full statement on the release.

Flatbush Zombies now, more than ever Artwork:

Flatbush Zombies now, more than ever Tracklist:

01. herb

02. iamlegend

03. quicksand

04. dirty elevator music

05. blessings

06. when i’m gone (feat. Sophie Faith)

“to our fans. to our family.

we are going to keep this simple because time is precious right now. there is a fight going on outside. they are coming for our hearts, minds, and souls. black bodies are under attack.

flatbush is for the people. always has been. always will be. if you’ve listened to our music, you know our mission. we began this story almost a decade ago, preaching a message we felt was necessary. all three of us have spoken out and struggled against racism. it pains us to see the things we’ve mentioned in our music still vividly present in 2020.

we decided to release this ep a few months ago to get our fans through a pandemic. in the past week the pandemic has turned into a battle. this music was made for you. it was released with you in mind. use it to start an evolution.

we are an independent rap group that depends on streams, merch, and touring to survive in a system that is designed to take advantage of black artists. covid-19 has fucked us up in more ways than we can count. none of that shit matters right now.

it’s time for each one of us to find a way to step up. this is how our family can show up right now. we have three thousand pieces of merch to sell for this ep. if we sell every piece of merch, we can generate over $100,000 in one day.

EVERY SINGLE DOLLAR

from those merch sales will be equally split and donated to three foundations working to help change our world right now. we are organizing and strategizing how we can affect change on the largest scale possible with your help. stand with us or stand somewhere else.

now, more than fucking ever.

we love you.

erick juice meech”

our ep drops at midnight. there are more important things going on. 100% of the net proceeds from our merch are getting donated. stand with us now. pic.twitter.com/V6JllyBiJC — The Glorious Dead (@FlatbushZombies) June 5, 2020