Fontaines D.C. Share New Song “I Don’t Belong”: Stream

The post-punk band's second single from the forthcoming A Hero's Death

by
on June 09, 2020, 12:08pm
fontaines d.c. i don't belong new song stream
Fontaines D.C., photo by Richard Dumas

It’s been a month since Fontaines D.C. announced their sophomore album, A Hero’s Death, and shared the title track. Today, the Irish outfit is back with the effort’s second single and opening track, “I Don’t Belong”.

The song slows down the punchy post-punk found on Fontaines D.C.’s  2019’s debut, Dogrel, repackaging their rage as something more downtrodden. While the band usually prides itself on being on the outside, here they’re a bit more contemplative about where distrusting the inside actually puts them. “You shoulda heard me in the lounger/ Telling people what they was,” goes the opening verse. “Spitting out a touch of sugar/ Just dying for a cause.”

Take a listen to “I Don’t Belong” below. A Hero’s Death is due out July 31st through Partisan Records, and you can pre-order it now.

Revisit Fontaines D.C.’s appearance on Kyle Meredith With… from 2019.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public

