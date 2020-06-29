Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Fortnite Hosts Christopher Nolan-Themed Movie Night

Video game platform streamed the Nolan classic Inception, as well as Batman Begins and The Prestige

by
on June 28, 2020, 8:04pm
0 comments
inception-fornite-christopher-nolan-night-stream-video
Inception streaming on Fornite, photo via Twitter/@elvalhalla

Last month, Fortnite debuted the latest trailer for Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi thriller Tenet. Now, in a continuation of their partnership, the video game platform has just hosted its very own movie night dedicated to the famed director.

The epic, unprecedented streaming party took place on Friday, June 26th and highlighted three of Nolan’s most popular films. A presentation of 2010’s Inception was the main event, “screening” on the game’s “party royale island” a few times throughout the day for crowds of all sizes. Other Nolan movies Batman Begins from 2005 and 2006’s The Prestige were also shown at various times depending on each users’ location.

Although the regional restrictions for streaming posed a bit of a challenge, ultimately Fornite’s Christopher Nolan-themed evening was meant to bring people together to share in a communal film experience — you know, like we used to do at movie theaters or at-home movie nights pre-coronavirus.

“Navigating distribution rights for different countries and languages for full movies is challenging. As part of this first test, we wanted as many people to experience Movie Nite as possible,” Fornite developer Epic Games said in its initial announcement last week. “The film you’ll be able to watch will depend on your country, and unfortunately we couldn’t reach everyone with these screenings. We believe the idea of getting together with your friends and family at Party Royale to watch a movie is powerful and exciting, and we’re looking at ways to increase global participation in the future.”

Editors' Picks

Last week’s movie screenings were just the latest non-video game events held on Fortnite. In the past, the platform has hosted concerts for DJ/producer Marshmello and, more recently, Travis Scott.

Below, check out footage of InceptionBatman Begins, and The Prestige streaming on Fortnite.

Following a string of pandemic-related delays, the highly anticipated Tenet is supposed to finally hit theaters August 12th. That’s nearly one full month after the nation’s three largest cinema chains — AMC TheatresCinemark and Regal Cinemas — are due to open their doors on July 17th.

While Fortnite may not require the use of masks, you’ll certainly want to stylishly protect yourself when heading out to see Nolan’s Tenet next month.

Previous Story
100-Person Choir Performs Without Face Masks at Mike Pence Event
Next Story
Public Enemy Perform “Fight the Power” with Nas, The Roots, and More: Watch
No comments