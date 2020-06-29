Fortnite Hosts Christopher Nolan-Themed Movie Night

Inception streaming on Fornite, photo via Twitter/@elvalhalla

Last month, Fortnite debuted the latest trailer for Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi thriller Tenet. Now, in a continuation of their partnership, the video game platform has just hosted its very own movie night dedicated to the famed director.

The epic, unprecedented streaming party took place on Friday, June 26th and highlighted three of Nolan’s most popular films. A presentation of 2010’s Inception was the main event, “screening” on the game’s “party royale island” a few times throughout the day for crowds of all sizes. Other Nolan movies Batman Begins from 2005 and 2006’s The Prestige were also shown at various times depending on each users’ location.



Although the regional restrictions for streaming posed a bit of a challenge, ultimately Fornite’s Christopher Nolan-themed evening was meant to bring people together to share in a communal film experience — you know, like we used to do at movie theaters or at-home movie nights pre-coronavirus.

“Navigating distribution rights for different countries and languages for full movies is challenging. As part of this first test, we wanted as many people to experience Movie Nite as possible,” Fornite developer Epic Games said in its initial announcement last week. “The film you’ll be able to watch will depend on your country, and unfortunately we couldn’t reach everyone with these screenings. We believe the idea of getting together with your friends and family at Party Royale to watch a movie is powerful and exciting, and we’re looking at ways to increase global participation in the future.”

Last week’s movie screenings were just the latest non-video game events held on Fortnite. In the past, the platform has hosted concerts for DJ/producer Marshmello and, more recently, Travis Scott.

Below, check out footage of Inception, Batman Begins, and The Prestige streaming on Fortnite.

Following a string of pandemic-related delays, the highly anticipated Tenet is supposed to finally hit theaters August 12th. That’s nearly one full month after the nation’s three largest cinema chains — AMC Theatres, Cinemark and Regal Cinemas — are due to open their doors on July 17th.

While Fortnite may not require the use of masks, you’ll certainly want to stylishly protect yourself when heading out to see Nolan’s Tenet next month.

I’m (bizarrely) trying to watch Inception inside of Fortnite but everyone keeps trying to pet the dog in my backpack 2020 pic.twitter.com/0qpQyKlBEr — mister doctor (@Skirkster) June 27, 2020

Assistindo Batman Begins dentro do Fortnite pelo Switch 🗣️🗣️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/wOInOe8JXZ — nando~ (@Nidozinho) June 26, 2020