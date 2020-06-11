Garth Brooks Announces Concert Event at 300 Drive-in Movie Theaters

Garth Brooks, photo by Tim Mosenfelder

Garth Brooks has announced a one-off concert event which will be simulcast at 300 drive-in movie theaters across North America on June 27th.

Tickets are priced at $100 per car and go on sale beginning Friday, June 19th at 12:00 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Due to the limited capacity of drive-ins, tickets are limited and will likely go quickly. A full list of participating theaters can be found here.



The event is being billed as the “the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada.” Speaking to Good Morning America on Thursday, Brooks commented, “They’re going to run it just like a regular concert, but this is going to be all over North America, one night only. We are excited because this is a reason to get out of the house, but at the same time you get to follow all the COVID rules from every individual state and you get to have fun and stay within the guidelines of social distancing … we’re calling it ‘social distancing partying.'”

In light of the pandemic, a number of other musicians have looked to drive-in movie theaters as an alternative venue for live performances. Keith Urban recently played a drive-in concert exclusively for first responders in Tennessee, EDM musician Marc Rebillet is going on a seven-date drive-in tour, while the New York Yankees are hosting concerts and movies in their stadium parking lot. Even Donald Trump’s presidential campaign is considering staging rallies at outdoor theaters.