Golden Globes 2021 Delayed to Late February

It was only a matter of time: The 2021 Golden Globes have been pushed back a month. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) have confirmed that festivities have shifted from the traditional early January window to Sunday, February 28th 2021.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return as hosts with the ceremony expected to remain at The Beverly Hilton. The news follows recent postponements by the Oscars and details surrounding this fall’s upcoming Primetime Emmys.



Similar to the Academy, the HFPA confirmed back in March that films wouldn’t need a theatrical release to qualify and “may instead be released first on a television format (e.g. subscription streaming service, subscription cable channel, broadcast television, etc.).”

So, to recap: the Primetime Emmys are a go for September 20th, 2020, the Globes are now set for Sunday, February 28th, 2021, the BAFTAs will follow on Sunday, April 11th, 2021, and the Oscars will close things out on Sunday April 25th, 2021.

