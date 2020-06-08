Goth IHOP Is Trending and Now We’re Depressed and Hungry

Goth IHOP

Twitter is a wasteland, chock full of infighting and vitriol, the likes of which could crush the soul of even the stoniest of hearts. This morning, though, Goth IHOP has been trending, and the world is all the better for it.

It’s hard to tell, but it appears to have begun from this ludicrous Twitter prompt. Naturally, the Goth IHOP mockup — which you can see above — has taken over, leading to an onslaught of gags, all of which has left us craving pancakes and The Cure.



To be fair, Goth IHOP is not that unlikely. The franchise is known to embrace a good theme, particularly the spooky kind. Just last year, they offered a complete Addams Family-inspired menu, whose items have helped embellish a number of the gags we’ve gathered below.

So, throw on a killer goth rock album, maybe see if DoorDash is delivering, and chuckle amidst your own existential crises. After all, nothing fills the infinite hole in our soul like a splash of maple syrup and a stack of flapjacks.

To paraphrase Robert Smith, “I will always love you, IHOP.”

I checked the Goth IHOP menu….. idk what to say anymore pic.twitter.com/Lg32PH1HNB — Fuck Off Trash 🗑 (@WhatsUpTrash) June 8, 2020

me and the other 2007 era scene kids pulling up to goth ihop to order some mfn waffles pic.twitter.com/JJ2LFyMda9 — Zim says ACAB, bro (@MiraMeyneth) June 8, 2020

Me and the boys pulling up to Goth IHOP for some waffles like pic.twitter.com/eLkAa1xwDf — 𝕲𝖔𝖙𝖍 𝕾𝖕𝖎𝖉𝖊𝖗-𝕸𝖆𝖓 🕸 ☂︎ (@tinyspiderlegs) June 8, 2020

Saw Goth IHOP trending Immediately starts a Emo Breakfast Club. pic.twitter.com/r9c7pBDG36 — Insanely Sane (@INSaneNShades) June 8, 2020

When your table is ready at Goth IHOP pic.twitter.com/8kARDkI2RK — We Watched A Movie (@WeWatchedAMovie) June 8, 2020

Me and the homies when the staff at goth ihop starts headbanging instead of bringing our pancakes pic.twitter.com/AfIy1gpHMV — Lucki’s SRT (@incelhamptn) June 8, 2020

how they serving pancakes at goth ihop pic.twitter.com/mjFazRfBQw — m1okae (@m1okae) June 8, 2020