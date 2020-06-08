Menu
Goth IHOP Is Trending and Now We’re Depressed and Hungry

Boys don't cry, they order flapjacks...

by
on June 08, 2020, 11:11am
0 comments
Twitter is a wasteland, chock full of infighting and vitriol, the likes of which could crush the soul of even the stoniest of hearts. This morning, though, Goth IHOP has been trending, and the world is all the better for it.

It’s hard to tell, but it appears to have begun from this ludicrous Twitter prompt. Naturally, the Goth IHOP mockup — which you can see above — has taken over, leading to an onslaught of gags, all of which has left us craving pancakes and The Cure.

To be fair, Goth IHOP is not that unlikely. The franchise is known to embrace a good theme, particularly the spooky kind. Just last year, they offered a complete Addams Family-inspired menu, whose items have helped embellish a number of the gags we’ve gathered below.

So, throw on a killer goth rock album, maybe see if DoorDash is delivering, and chuckle amidst your own existential crises. After all, nothing fills the infinite hole in our soul like a splash of maple syrup and a stack of flapjacks.

To paraphrase Robert Smith, “I will always love you, IHOP.”

