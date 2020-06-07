Grace Potter Performs “Eachother” with Jackson Browne, Marcus King, and Lucius on Colbert: Watch

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Last month, Grace Potter released “Eachother”, featuring soaring vocals from Jackson Browne, Marcus King, and the gals of Lucius. On Friday, Potter re-assembled that superstar ensemble for a social-distance performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“Eachother” is an uplifting ballad for the time of coronavirus, with imagery of empty streets, bare shelves, and neighbors who talk, “but we don’t get too close.” The first time that all the voices join together in bewitching harmony, it’s like a streak of sunlight bursting through the clouds. Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius blend their tones unselfishly, while Marcus King steals the show with his smoky, searing tenor. Jackson Browne, fully recovered from COVID-19, grounds the proceedings with his bluesy lower register. Grace Potter herself plays choral Master of Ceremonies, sometimes falling back to give others the spotlight, and elsewhere letting her big voice rip. It’s a glorious ode to the power of harmony, both musically and socially, and you can check it out below.



“Eachother” is Grace Potter’s first new song since 2019’s Daylight. In April, she played the livestream “Space Songs: Through the Distance”, and last month she performed for the “Banding Together” benefit.