Grateful Dead Announce New Line of Deodorant

Grateful Dead Organic Deodorant, photo by North Coast Organics

Give your music-loving dad a two-in-one gift this Father’s Day: some Grateful Dead deodorant. Body care company North Coast Organics have created an official Grateful Dead-branded line of USDA-certified organic deodorant, reports Stereogum, so that you can finally achieve that signature Deadhead smell all year long.

The jam band collaboration is made with vegan, edible ingredients and is handmade in small batches, ensuing freshness and attention to detail. Best of all, the Grateful Dead deodorant sticks come in five different scents: Skull & Roses (lavender and rose), Sunshine (blood orange and bergamot), Workingman’s (cedarwood and juniper), Timber (douglas fir and sage), and a classic Unscented.



As with any creative Grateful Dead crossover, North Coast Organics founder and CEO Nathan Morin said this product comes from a labor of love and true fandom. “I have been a Dead Head since 1999,” he said in a statement. “The music and spirit of the Grateful Dead have influenced my company’s core principles of service, veganism, and organic agriculture. The Grateful Dead have inspired us to stay true to our main mission of social responsibility. We took care in creating special essential oil blends that reference the Grateful Dead’s music.”

Not only are the Grateful Dead onboard with this, they’re excited to use the product themselves. “Along with our love of the music, Dead Heads also often identify themselves as socially and environmentally conscious, and with that awareness is a love of the world around us, and the desire to help protect it,” said David Lemieux, the band’s longtime manager and archivist. “That goes for ourselves as well. As much as it’s important to be mindful of what we put into our bodies, it’s also essential to be aware of what we put onto our bodies. We’re so happy that a company like North Coast Organics exists, as they share our love of organic, healthful products for the body. Ethical and kind, North Coast Organics lives and functions as we do, with an awareness that the future’s here, we are it, and we need to take care of the planet and ourselves.”

Grab a stick or two of Grateful Dead deodorant (or hell, opt for the entire bundle!) over at North Coast Organics’ website.

Time your order right and you could be sporting the Workingman’s deodorant scent while playing the band’s 50th anniversary reissue of Workingman’s Dead this July. Better yet, diehard fans could try to match other scents to the setlists from Grateful Dead’s weekly livestream concert series. Hey, you’ve gotta keep yourself entertained while quarantined somehow.