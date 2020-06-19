GWAR’s Blothar: Oderus Urungus Wouldn’t Have Wanted His Statue Next to a “Row of Losers”

Over the past week or so, a petition to replace a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, with one of late GWAR frontman Oderus Urungus has garnered more than 55,000 signatures. While it would be cool for scumdogs everywhere to see their fallen leader honored, current GWAR singer Blothar the Berserker tells us that Oderus wouldn’t want a statue of himself alongside a “row of losers.”

As controversial statues continue to get toppled amid worldwide protests, the petition calls Robert E. Lee a “failed war general that supported a racist cause” while touting Oderus as a “great local leader.” While Oderus may have come from the planet Scumdogia and settled in Antarctica, his alter ego, Dave Brockie (who passed away in 2014), called Richmond his home.



Blothar beamed in from the planet Florida to chat with Heavy Consequence via Zoom, and offered a new take on the band’s feelings toward the campaign to erect a statue of Oderus on Monument Avenue in Richmond.

“I don’t think that Oderus should replace Robert E. Lee on that statue in Richmond,” Blothar told us. “For one thing, he’d be in some really shitty company. It’s just a parade of douchebags.”

He added, “Why would Oderus want to be in that row of losers? Even if they pulled them all down, Monument Avenue still has the reputation of being the place where losers [are honored with statues]. What kind of a county allows the losers of a war to erect a bunch of monuments and statues to themselves.”

Blothar continued, “I think they should just explode the entire damn monument. Make it a big smoldering hole in the ground.”

That said, Blothar would like to see “statues of Oderus everywhere” but just not on Monument Avenue.

The GWAR vocalist also spoke with us about the pandemic, what GWAR shows will look like when they return to the road, and the band’s upcoming Scumdogs of the Universe 30th anniversary box set.

Watch our full Zoom interview with GWAR’s Blothar above.

Trouble viewing the video above? Watch on YouTube.