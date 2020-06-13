Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter Set a New Standard for Horror Sequels

Halloweenies: Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A family, a party of teenagers, and one mysterious hitchhiker have all descended upon Camp Crystal Lake. But there’s murder in the headlines, a missing body at the morgue, and reason to believe the masked killer is still on the loose.

Who will survive the night? Join Halloweenies co-hosts Justin Gerber, Mike Vanderbilt, McKenzie Gerber, and Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman as they celebrate the creme de la creme of Jason Voorhies movies: 1984’s Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter.

Together, they discuss the return of Jason Voorhees creator Tom Savini, the what-if career of ’80s softboy Crispin Glover, the cultural currency of Corey Feldman, and whether or not this should have really been the final chapter.

So, grab your scissors, cut that hair, and listen above. If you missed any past episodes of Halloweenies, subscribe to the archive now!.

