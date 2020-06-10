Harry Styles Reschedules Tour with Jenny Lewis for 2021

Harry Styles

Like everyone in the music industry, Harry Styles was forced to postpone all of his 2020 concert dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the world begins to rollout its reopening phases, the pop star has announced his rescheduled tour plans for 2021.

Featuring special guest Jenny Lewis, the North American leg of the former One Directioner’s “Love on Tour” trek launches August 14th, 2021 in Tacoma, Washington. Running all the way through October, stops include Vancouver, San Diego, Detroit, Philadelphia, Nashville, Raleigh, and Cleveland. There are also multiple shows set for Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, and Atlanta. It all comes in support of his latest album, Fine Line.



Styles has also pushed back his “Harryween Fancy Dress Party” shows with Orville Peck and Madison Cunningham. Taking place at Madison Square Garden in NYC, the two-night special event will take place October 30th and 31st next year.

In a statement posted to Instagram announcing the new dates, Styles addressed how he plans on spending his downtime before the tour kicks off:

“We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world. I will be using this time to listen, and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future. I hope that you will take the time to do the same. Treat people with kindness. I love you all.”

Find Styles’ full schedule below, which includes a previously rescheduled European leg with King Princess. All original ticket purchases will be honored for the new dates, and you can check for tickets here.

Harry Styles 2020-2021 Tour Dates:

09/29 – Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey *

10/01 – Guadalajara, MX @ Arena VFG *

10/03 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *

10/07 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque *

10/09 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Jeunesse Arena *

10/11 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio Hipico *

10/12 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio Hipico *

10/14 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena *

10/17 – Lima, PE @ Jockey Club *

10/19 – Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena *

11/20 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena #

11/21 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena #

11/23 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena #

11/25 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre #

11/26 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre #

11/28 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena #

11/29 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena #

12/03 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena #

02/12 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena ^

02/13 – Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitour ^

02/15 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Centre ^

02/19 – Vienna, AT @ Stadhalle ^

02/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle ^

02/22 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena ^

02/23 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena Praha ^

02/25 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena ^

02/28 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^

03/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe ^

03/03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena ^

03/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena ^

03/06 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena ^

03/08 – Paris, FR @ Accor Hotels Arena ^

03/09 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpalais ^

03/11 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Arena ^

03/13 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^

03/16 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro ^

03/17 – Sheffield, UK @ FlyDSA Arena ^

03/19 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

03/23 – London, UK @ O2 Arena ^

03/24 – London, UK @ O2 Arena ^

03/26 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena ^

03/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^

03/30 – Moscow, RU @ Megasport Sport Palace

08/14 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome %

08/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena %

08/18 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center %

08/20 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center %

08/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center %

08/24 – Glendale AZ @ Gila River Arena %

08/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum %

08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum %

08/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum %

09/02 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena %

09/04 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center %

09/11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center %

09/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center %

09/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center %

09/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center %

09/18 – Washington, CD @ Capital One Arena %

09/20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena %

09/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center %

09/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center %

09/25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center %

09/28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena %

09/29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena %

10/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena %

10/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden %

10/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden %

10/07 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center %

10/08 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center %

10/10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena %

10/12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena %

10/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints %

10/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden %

10/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse %

10/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre %

10/23 – Mohegan Sun Arena %

10/25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden %

10/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena %

10/28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena %

10/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden &

10/31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden &

* = w/ Koffee

# = w/ Mabel

^ = w/ King Princess

% = w/ Jenny Lewis

& = Harry Styles’ Harryween Fancy Dress Party w/ Orville Peck and Madison Cunningham