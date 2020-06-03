Lovecraft Country (HB0

HBO has released another new teaser trailer for Lovecraft Country, the new fantasy horror series from executive producers Jordan Peele, J.J. Abrams, and showrunner Misha Green. Similar to May’s reveal, the latest reel highlights the racial tensions amidst 1950’s America, all while hinting at other things that go bump in the night.

Based on the 2016 book by Matt Ruff, Lovecraft Country takes place in the 1950s, and follows sci-fi fan Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he looks for his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams). Joined by his old friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance), together they must contend with Eldritch horrors beyond their imagining, as well as the kind of human horrors with which African Americans in the Jim Crow south were only too familiar.



Watch below.

Lovecraft Country is due out in August. The series is one of a number of projects J. J. Abrams is developing for HBO. In addition to his behind-the-scenes work on Westworld (Season 3 is ongoing) he’s producing a spinoff of The Shining called Overlook. As for Jordan Peele, the modern master of prestige horror is producing a new Candyman movie due out this year.