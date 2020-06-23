Herd Immunity Fest

So much for no tours or festivals until 2021! The three-day “Herd Immunity Fest” has just been announced, taking place July 16th-18th, 2020 (yes that’s right, 2020) in Ringle, Wisconsin. Static-X, Nonpoint, Dope, Bobaflex, Royal Bliss, and more are among the bands set to play.

The “mini-fest” will only feature a total of 15 bands spread out over the three days, and will take place on an outdoor stage at the Q&Z Expo Center. If it goes off as planned, it would likely be the first rock festival featuring national touring acts to take place since the pandemic started.



A posting from the festival’s promoter on the Q&Z Expo Center Facebook page reads, “When the lock down first happened my first thought was OK we can all do 2 weeks, then it went on and on, things were getting cancelled, I started to worry about people not only for this Covid but mental, physical, financial. As humans we NEED other human contact.”

The statement continues, “MUSIC in itself is great, but the live streams as I am sure you all know is just not the same we need LIVE , feel it to the bones, run shivers up your spine MUSIC with people around us. Takes us all away on a trip that unless you have felt it you won’t understand. So it is OUR honor to bring you this mini fest. Let’s make it a fun , safe weekend, and let’s be kind to each other. Spread the word by sharing the event and invite your friends.”

The festival has been confirmed by several of the bands, with Static-X, Dope, Royal Bliss, and others each making the announcement on their respective Facebook pages.

Also on the bill (full poster below) are Blacktop Mojo, Flaw, Kaleido, Saul, Versus Me, Thunderstruck (AC/DC tribute act), and One (Metallica tribute band). Tickets, along with a full day-by-day lineup breakdown, can be found here. Three-day passes cost $105.50.

The festival announcement comes as a surprise amid health experts suggesting that concerts and festivals won’t return in earnest until fall 2021, or at least until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed and implemented. That said, veteran rocker Sammy Hagar just said he’d be willing to “get sick and even die” to get the concert industry going again.

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court ruled against a stay-at-home order in May, prompting Governor Tony Evers to call his state the “Wild West” with no lockdown in place.

Editor’s Note: If you’re a fan of our content, consider supporting Consequence of Sound and Heavy Consequence by visiting our newly launched web store and picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief Fund.