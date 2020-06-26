R.I.P. Huey, “Pop, Lock & Drop” Rapper Shot Dead at 31

Huey, as featured in "Pop Lock & Drop It" video

Huey, the St. Louis rapper best known for his 2006 hit single “Pop, Lock & Drop” was shot and killed on Thursday night, according to Fox 2 Now. He was 31 years old.

The shooting occurred just before 11:00 p.m. local time in the St. Louis suburb of Kinloch. Huey was transported to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival. A second victim from the same shooting is expected to survive.



Police are investigating the shooting, but have provided no details on a possible motive or if they have any suspects, according to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Released in 2006, “Pop, Lock & Drop” peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Top 100 singles chart, and No. 2 on the US rap charts. The following year he released his debut studio album, Notebook Paper, which included collaborations with T-Pain, Trey Songz, and Yo Gotti. The album reached No. 26 on the Billboard 200.

Huey went on to release one more album — Redemption — in 2010. He later signed with Waka Flocka Flame’s Brick Squad for the release of a third record, but the project failed to come to fruition.