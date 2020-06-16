IDLES Announce New Album Ultra Mono, Share “Grounds”: Stream

IDLES, photo by Tom Ham

Post-punk outfit IDLES are prepping to release a new album called Ultra Mono. Their third LP and follow-up to 2018’s Joy As An Act of Resistance is due out September 25th through Partisan Records.

Comprised of 12 songs, the upcoming effort was “sonically structured to capture the feeling of a hip-hop record,” according to a statement. Acclaimed rap producer Kenny Beats (FKA twigs, Denzel Curry, DaBaby) contributed production programming alongside Nick Launay (Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Arcade Fire) and Adam “Atom” Greenspan (Anna Calvi, Cut Copy).



The Bristol natives were also joined by a number of vocalists and musicians in Savages leader Jehnny Beth, Warren Ellis of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, David Yow of The Jesus Lizard, and jazz songwriter Jamie Cullum. IDLES frontman Joe Talbot just featured on Beth’s debut solo album, To Live is to Love.

Ultra Mono includes the previous single “Mr. Motivator”; a second track, “Grounds”, has been revealed today. “We wanted to write a song that embodied self-belief, and gave us self-belief — a counter-punch to all the doubt we build up from all the noise we so easily let in,” Talbot explained.

“We wanted to make the sound of our own hearts’ marching band, armed with a jack hammer and a smile,” he added. “We wanted to make the sound of our engine starting. So we did. Thank you.” Check it out below via a music video directed by Rob French.

Pre-orders for Ultra Mono have begun. In support, IDLES have lined up three livestreamed performances for August 29th and 30th. The ticketed virtual events are on sale now here.

Ultra Mono Artwork:

Ultra Mono Tracklist:

01. War

02. Grounds

03. Mr. Motivator

04. Anxiety

05. Kill Them With Kindness

06. Model Village

07. Ne Touche Pas Moi (feat. Jehnny Beth)

08. Carcinogenic

09. Reigns

10. The Lover

11. A Hymn

12. Danke