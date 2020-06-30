“I’m a Fucking Grandma!” Sia’s Youngest Son Becomes a Father

Sia, photo by Philip Cosores

Sia’s family is growing at an exponential rate. In May the pop star revealed that she had previously adopted two Black 18-year-old sons. Now both are 19, and one of them recently became a father to two babies of his own. Via Billboard, Sia made the announcement in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, telling him, “I’m a fucking grandma!”

The Australian singer revealed that her grandchildren “call me ‘Nana,'” though she’s not content with the nickname. “I’m trying to get them to call me ‘Lovey,'” she said.



Sia also went into detail about the adoption process last year, and the profound effect it had on her worldview. “I’m a little bit jaded now after investigating the foster system as much as I have done in the last year, because it’s completely corrupt; it’s failing us,” she explained, adding that her kids have “been in 18 different locations in their 18 years.”

While her home life has been a “massive rollercoaster,” as she and her sons struggle for mutual trust, Sia feels they’re making progress. Her adult children are going through trauma recovery programs, and they’re starting to enjoy real personal growth. “One recently came out,” Sia said, “and he’s just blossoming and is the light of my life.”

Sia also revealed how recent instances of police brutality have taken a toll on her own mental health, saying she’s “very scared” for her children. “I’m embarrassed that it took me to adopt two Black sons to really understand what they go through on a daily basis,” she admitted.

“When this reality is happening, and it’s what we should be addressing more than anything else… We can actually act, and we can actually try and get justice for Breonna Taylor, and Elijah McClain, just that there’s actually, we can have an effect. We don’t have to just feel sad and guilt.”

Not that Sia feels like she’s got it all figured out, but this particular grandma is willing to try. She said, “I’m just trying to do my best for them.”

Last month, Sia shared the new song “Together”, which she performed on Fallon with Maddie Ziegler. Earlier this year she collaborated with BTS and co-wrote the COVID-19 benefit single “Saved My Life” with Dua Lipa. Sia will make her directorial debut August 22nd with the feature film Music.