Insane Clown Posse Selling “Fuck Your Rebel Flag” T-Shirt

Insane Clown Posse's "Fuck Your Rebel Flag" t-shirt

Amid the ongoing nationwide conversation over whether or not Confederate-era statues should remain standing, Insane Clown Posse are making their position abundantly clear.

Violent J and Shaggy 2 have launched a new T-shirt depicting a Juggalo tearing up a burning Confederate flag. If that message wasn’t clear enough, the back of the shirt reads, “Fuck Your Rebel Flag”. The shirt, priced at $25, is now available for purchase via Psychopathic Records’ website.



Incredibly, back in 2011 the FBI decided to classify ICP’s Juggalos as a “loosely organized hybrid gang,” right alongside the KKK, neo-nazis, and other white supremacist groups. If only the US government had prioritized actual Confederate flag-waving hate groups over Faygo-drinking Juggalos, maybe the country wouldn’t be besieged with as much racial unrest as it faces today.

Fortunately, ICP aren’t the only ones taking a stand against the Confederacy. At the behest of Taylor Swift, a petition was recently launched calling for Tennessee to replace Confederate-era statues, including one of the original KKK grand wizard, with ones of Dolly Parton. A separate petition has been launched in Virigina in an effort to replace a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee with one of late GWAR leader Oderus Urungus.

ICP are also leading by example when it comes to America’s other ongoing crisis. Earlier this year, they canceled the 2020 Gathering of the Juggalos due to concerns over the coronavirus. “With tens of thousands of deaths due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we can’t possibly in good conscience even consider trying to put on a Gathering during these difficult times,” ICP said in a statement that stands in stark contrast to the words coming out of the White House these days.

