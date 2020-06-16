Introducing Kyle Meredith Live: A New Instagram Series

Kyle Meredith Live...

You’ve heard him on the radio, you’ve downloaded his podcasts, you’ve even seen him on television. Now, it’s time to watch him from your phone: Introducing Kyle Meredith Live, a new bi-weekly series exclusively on Consequence of Sound‘s Instagram.

Every Tuesday and Thursday at 3:00 p.m. EST, the WFPK host will speak with artists and talent about the hottest topics in music going down at the moment.



Today, Kyle will speak with Billy Hardison, Kentucky’s precinct captain for the recently formed National Independent Venue Association, about his work to save independent music venues across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Kyle will connect with Tyler Williams of The Head & The Heart for a discussion on how musicians are currently surviving the pandemic and the ways in which artists can use social media for activism.

Don’t miss a single minute and follow Consequence’s Instagram account now. Also, if you want more Kyle in your life, be sure to subscribe to Kyle Meredith With…, a tri-weekly podcast series that drops every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Bottom line: There’s a whole lotta Kyle goin’ on.