J.K. Rowling is Being Transphobic Again

J.K. Rowling, photo via Facebook

Late last year, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling drew accusations of transphobia after expressing her support for Maya Forstater, a researcher who was fired from the Centre for Global Development after opposing changes to the Gender Recognition Act that would allow for individuals to self-identify themselves. In a message posted at the time, Rowling wrote, “Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?”

Rowling was seemingly unmoved by the criticism over her past remarks, as the literary giant has tweeted more problematic, transphobic commentary regarding transgender people, non-binary people, and gender-nonconforming people.



Commenting on an article titled “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate”, Rowling wrote in response, “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased,” Rowling added. “I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

Rowling sought to dismiss the inflammatory nature of her comments by saying she has “been empathetic to trans people for decade.” She continued, “I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans.”

But “at the same time,” Rowling concluded, “my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”

Rowling followed up her comments by retweeting a message of support she received, which stated: “@jk_rowlinghas pinpointed why so many gay peeps are concerned about the new version of trans activism. We used to be comrade-in-arms with our trans mates until some extremists insisted biological sex was an illusion. Our legal protections and our identities are based on it.” She also posted a link to an article titled “Anonymous Letter From a Terrified Lesbian” and quoted a line: “I’ve never felt as shouted down, ignored, and targeted as a lesbian *within* our supposed GLBT community as I have over the past couple of years.”

