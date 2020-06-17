Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Perform “Running with Our Eyes Closed” on Colbert: Watch

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Jason Isbell Zoomed into Colbert on Tuesday night for the show’s latest #PlayAtHome performance.

Joined by the members of The 400 Unit, the country artist performed “Running with Our Eyes Closed” off his latest full-length, the excellent Reunions. Even socially distancing, the band was locked into each other, especially violinist/Isbell’s wife, Amanda Shires, who provided backing vocals from (presumably) a few rooms away from her husband.



Isbell and the 400 Unit also delivered the Reunions cut “Overseas” as an online exclusive. Whereas the moseying romance of “Running with Our Eyes Closed” was captivating, “Overseas” was a bit more of a ripper. Towards the end, Isbell pulled off a dizzying solo as calmly as a normal man might pour a cup of coffee.

Watch videos of both songs below.

After playing a crowd-less record release show in Nashville last month, Isbell has lined up proper Reunions tour dates for 2021. He’ll be joined by Lucinda Williams on the summer trek, and you can find tickets here.