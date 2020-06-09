Jason Isbell and Lucinda Williams Team Up for 2021 Tour

Jason Isbell, photo by Philip Cosores, and Lucinda Williams

Living legend Lucinda Williams and legend-in-the-making Jason Isbell have joined forces to announce a 2021 North American tour.

Isbell is surely anxious to tour in support of Reunions, the excellent album released by himself & the 400 Unit last month. Isbell had originally planned a massive tour for this year, and those plans ran smack into the coronavirus pandemic. He’s now turned his sights on late summer 2021, with a more modest schedule that’s slightly friendlier to future COVID cancellations. As the man himself sang, “It gets easier but it never gets easy.”



Lucinda Williams released an amazing album of her own this year in Good Souls Better Angels. The alt-country icon has leaned more into blues and punk in recent years, as a way to channel her anger at the state of the world and a certain orange-hued politician. Together she and Isbell are two of the more outspoken liberals in country music, as well as some of the sharper lyricists. For many fans, this is a match made in heaven.

The 15-stop tour kicks off July 19th in Vancouver, BC, before traveling down the western coast of the United States and hooking through the south. Check out the full schedule below, and get your tickets here.

If you don’t want to wait until 2021 to hear these artists live, don’t fret. On June 11th, Jason Isbell will be among the dozens of artists to pay tribute to John Prine in the “Picture Show” livestream. As for Lucinda Williams her performance at NPR’s 9:30 club is one of the 100+ performances recently unlocked.

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Lucinda Williams 2021 Tour Dates:

07/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

07/20 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

07/23 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

07/24 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

07/25 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

07/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

07/28 — San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay

07/29 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Theatre

07/31 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

08/01 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/03 — Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

08/04 — Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater

08/06 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

08/07 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

08/08 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater