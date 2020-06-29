Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees Promotes Face Masks in New PSA Video: Watch

After decades of slaughtering camp counselors and teenagers, Jason Voorhees is promoting … safety. In a new PSA video by Ogilvy Health and the Chimney Group, the Friday the 13th movie monster is insisting on masking up against COVID-19.
“It’s not easy,” Voorhees says in a funny voice over. “The mask kind of makes people feel uncomfortable. I wish everyone could see me for who I am. I’m just trying to fit in. I know … the whole chainsaw thing … I get it. But behind the mask, I’m just a regular guy.”
To be fair, Voorhees is more of a machete guy, but we’ll let it pass, especially since it’s for such a good cause. After all, we’re living in Trump’s America, where science has become politicized and health is selfishly up for debate.
Watch below.
Wearing a mask has proven to be an easy and important way to stem the spread of the #coronavirus, yet many New Yorkers still aren't doing it. This is especially true of younger people who may feel invincible to #Covid19. How can we get them to pay attention to this life-saving message? Tap into pop culture and entertain them. Don't preach. Don't fear-monger. Do the opposite. Make them smile, engage and share with their peers. As the tri-state area begins to open, Toby Trygg, Executive Creative Director at Ogilvy Health, aligned with the talented folks at @chimneygroup to help create this timely PSA. #Ogilvy #OgilvyHealth #AgencyLife #AdLife #PSA #PublicHealth #Creative
“How can we get them to pay attention to this life-saving message” the video’s caption asks. “Tap into pop culture and entertain them. Don’t preach. Don’t fear-monger. Do the opposite. Make them smile, engage and share with their peers.”
It’s not a bad idea, and it’s advice Ogilvy is hoping citizens heed as the tri-state area continues to re-open. Consequence of Sound shares those sentiments, which is why we’re offering our own line of masks to keep you covered.
