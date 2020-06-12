Jeff Daniels to Narrate Audiobook of Jim Carrey’s Novel

Dumb and Dumber co-stars Jeff Daniels and Jim Carrey are reuniting — in the literary sense. On July 7th, Carrey will release his new novel, Memoirs and Misinformation, and Daniels will provide the narration for the accompanying audiobook.

On Twitter, Carrey said he “couldn’t be more delighted” to have his friend along for the ride, to which Daniels responded, “Buckle up. In a good way.” Here’s hoping the two don’t run into Sea Bass or Nicholas Andre this time around.



So, what’s the book about? We’ll let the official synopsis do the talking:

Meet Jim Carrey. Sure, he’s an insanely successful and beloved movie star drowning in wealth and privilege–but he’s also lonely. Maybe past his prime. Maybe even . . . getting fat? He’s tried diets, gurus, and cuddling with his military-grade Israeli guard dogs, but nothing seems to lift the cloud of emptiness and ennui. Even the sage advice of his best friend, actor and dinosaur skull collector Nicolas Cage, isn’t enough to pull Carrey out of his slump.

But then Jim meets Georgie: ruthless ingénue, love of his life. And with the help of auteur screenwriter Charlie Kaufman, he has a role to play in a boundary-pushing new picture that may help him uncover a whole new side to himself–finally, his Oscar vehicle! Things are looking up!

But the universe has other plans.

Memoirs and Misinformation is a fearless semi-autobiographical novel, a deconstruction of persona. In it, Jim Carrey and Dana Vachon have fashioned a story about acting, Hollywood, agents, celebrity, privilege, friendship, romance, addiction to relevance, fear of personal erasure, our “one big soul,” Canada, and a cataclysmic ending of the world–apocalypses within and without.

Pre-order the audiobook now and get a glimpse of Daniels’ narration below.