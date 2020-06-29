Jennifer Hudson Resurrects Aretha Franklin In Teaser Trailer for Respect: Watch

Respect (MGM)

Jennifer Hudson is back with her toughest role yet: Aretha Franklin. Although we saw a short gasp of her performance back in December, MGM has dropped a proper teaser trailer in anticipation of the film’s Christmas Day release.

It’s a little under two minutes, but we get a broader view of the biopic, particularly a few of the roles we’ll see on screen. There’s the return of Marlon Wayans as Franklin’s manager and husband Ted White. There’s Marc Maron pivoting from managing G.L.O.W. to producing the biggest R&B hits as Jerry Wexler. And, naturally, there’s Hudson killin’ it.



Stream the teaser below and fight the urge not to sing along.

As previously reported, Respect was written by Tracey Scott Wilson and directed by Liesl Tommy in her feature film debut. The film also stars Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Heather Headley, and Mary J. Blige.

Respect hits limited theaters on December 25th, with a wide release planned for January 15th.