Jimmy Kimmel to Host 2020 Emmy Awards

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Three times the charm: Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Emmy Awards for a third time. ABC and the Television Academy announced the news today, confirming that festivities are still set to go down on Sunday, September 20th, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

“We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “He’s a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home.”



Never one to leave an elephant hanging in the room, Kimmel, who will also serve as executive producer of the show, addressed the uncertain times amidst COVID-19: “I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it.”

According to Variety, sources report that the Emmys are mulling over a full-on virtual option in the event they cannot guarantee the health and safety of those involved. Not gonna lie: An Emmys held over Zoom would be quite a sight to behold.

Nevertheless, we’ll see how this shakes out, but consider this good news in the meantime. After all, Kimmel is something of a guru when it comes to awards shows, having also taken the wheel for the Oscars twice — both to much acclaim.

Still, give us that Zoom show.

