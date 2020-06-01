Former Misfits Drummer Joey Image Reportedly Dies at 63

Joey Image, via GoFundMe

Joey Image, a drummer for The Misfits during the band’s formative years, has reportedly passed away at the age of 63. While no official cause of death was mentioned, the musician had been battling liver cancer since 2016.

Image’s death was reported by the New York Hardcore Chronicles Facebook page, which simply stated, “Joey Image of The Misfits dead at 63. Rest in Peace.”



The drummer was a member of the Misfits from 1978 to 1979, appearing on the band’s Horror Business EP, which contained the title track as well as “Teenagers from Mars” and “Children in Heat”. He also drummed on the “Night of the Living Dead” 7-inch single (also containing “Where Eagles Dare” and “Rat Fink”), plus the song “Who Killed Marilyn?” that was included on the 1985 compilation Legacy of Brutality.

Image left the Misfits in 1979 following a UK tour with The Damned that was cut short, and subsequently joined such bands as Whorelords, Human Buffet, Psycho Daisies, The Mary Tyler Whores, The Strap-Ons, The Bell Ringers, Evil Doers, The Hooples, Jersey Trash, The Hollywood 77’s, and The Undead.

In 2000, Image joined the Jerry Only-led incarnation of the Misfits for one show in Florida after then-drummer Dr. Chud had quit the band a day prior.

A GoFundMe account was set up in 2017 to help raise money for Image during his battle with liver cancer. According to the description, Image had been working as a driver at the time. The page also featured health updates from Image himself up until November 2018.

The Misfits have been enjoying a renaissance since 2016, with Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only reuniting for the first time in more than 30 years. The band, billed as The Original Misfits, have played a number of high-profile shows, including a stellar gig at Madison Square Garden this past fall.

Our condolences go out to Joey Image’s family, friends, and bandmates during this difficult time. A video interview with Image from a few years ago is posted below, along with audio of the Misfits’ Horror Business EP.