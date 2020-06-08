John Prine “Picture Show” Livestream to Feature Sturgill Simpson, Kacey Musgraves, Bill Murray & More

John Prine, photo by Ben Kaye

The life and legacy of John Prine will be celebrated later this week with a star-studded livestream tribute concert. Presented by the folk legend’s own family, “Picture Show” promises appearances from Sturgill Simpson, Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James, Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, Bonnie Raitt, and Brandi Carlile.

Also included on the lineup are Eric Church, Sara Watkins, Kurt Vile, Vince Gill, Margo Price, Courtney Marie Andrews, Fiona Whelan Prine, Jack Prine, Tommy Prine, John Paul White, and The Secret Sisters. Additionally, Prine’s own longtime backing band — that’s Kenneth Blevins, David Jacques, Fats Kaplin, Jason Wilber — is participating.



The virtual event will also be “attended” by actors and TV personalities such as Bill Murray, Rita Wilson, and Stephen Colbert, as well as Billy Bob Thornton, Kevin Bacon, and Kyra Sedgwick. According to a statement, “rare and never-before-seen footage of John himself” will also be broadcast.

The livestream will raise funds for three organizations: NAMI (the National Alliance on Mental Illness); Make the Road New York, an immigrant-led organization that supports the rights of workers, immigrants, and the LGBTQ+ community; and Alive, which is currently offering counseling sessions to those who’ve lost a loved one to the coronavirus. Prine died in April after succumbing to COVID-19.

“Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine” officially airs Thursday, June 11th at 7:30 p.m. EDT via Prine’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels.

Since his passing, Prine has been remembered with countless messages and tributes from fans and artists alike. In April, Consequence of Sound hosted an all-day tribute concert called “Angel from Maywood”, featuring Warren Haynes, Grace Potter, Norah Jones, The Decemberists’ Colin Meloy, The Head and the Heart, and John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats, among others. Revisit footage from that livestream event over on our IGTV channel.

Below, hear “Picture Show” performer Courtney Marie Andrews talk about her duets with Prine on an episode of Kyle Merdith With… from May.

