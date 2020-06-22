Menu
Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

The pop singer is accused of assaulting a woman at SXSW in 2014

by
on June 21, 2020, 11:23pm
0 comments
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman in 2014.

The alleged victim, identified as “Danielle”, posted about her assault on Twitter over the weekend. In a since-deleted tweet, she said she met the pop singer, who was then 20, at SXSW in March 2014. She recounted how Bieber invited her and her friends back to his hotel room at the Four Seasons, before allegedly taking her to another room where they had sex. Danielle said she became uncomfortable and asked Bieber to stop, but he ignored her. Explaining why she decided to come forward now, Danielle said she was motivated after reading about a similar assault alleged against actor Ansel Elgort by a girl named Gabby.

In response, Bieber has emphatically denied the allegations and provided evidence which he says disputes the veracity of Danielle’s story. “I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight,” Bieber began a series of tweets posted on Sunday evening. “Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.”

“I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location,” Bieber continued. As evidence, he linked to an article showing he traveled to SXSW with his then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, and provided a receipt that showed he stayed at Airbnb on the night of the alleged receipt. Bieber said he did visit the Four Seasons’ restaurant on March 10th, but never stayed at the adjoining hotel.

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed,” Bieber concluded. “However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.”

You can find all of Bieber’s tweets, as well as the original allegation below.

 

