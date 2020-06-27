Menu
R.I.P. Kelly Asbury, Film Animation Titan Dies at 60

He worked on everything from Toy Story to Shrek to Wreck-It Ralph

on June 26, 2020, 8:36pm
Kelly Asbury
Kelly Asbury, photo via Sony Pictures

Kelly Asbury, a longtime animator and director who had a hand in almost all of the biggest animated films of the last 30 years, has died at the age of 60.

According to a representative, Asbury had been battling cancer.

Asbury began his career at Disney, working in the animation department for films including The Black Cauldron, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Toy Story.

He later took his talents to DreamWorks, where he worked on Chicken Run and Shrek. There, he was also given the opportunity to direct films including Shrek 2, Stallion of the Cimarron, and Gnomeo & Juliet.

In the mid-2010s, Asbury returned to Disney to work on Wreck-It Ralph and Frozen. He also directed Smurfs: The Lost Village for Sony Pictures and last year’s UglyDolls, which ultimately proved to be his final project.

Many of Asbury’s projects are currently streaming on Disney Plus, which is currently offering a free 7-day trial.

