Kelly Lee Owens Is “On” Point with Her New Single: Stream

Kelly Lee Owens, photo by Kim Hiorthøy

Electronic mastermind Kelly Lee Owens is gearing up to release her new album, Inner Song, this summer. To help make the wait a little shorter, she’s released a new song called “On” alongside a mesmerizing music video, and neither disappoints.

Fans may recall that Inner Song was originally scheduled to come out this past May. Like other artists wary of the coronavirus pandemic, Owens has decided to push back her record, opting for a new release date of August 28th instead. Thankfully that gives us more time to sit with her new music, like previous singles “Night”, “Melt!”, and a dazzling collaborative track with Jon Hopkins.



“On” continues the mood established on earlier album cuts, transitioning from her ethereal, cascading vocals to a harsher, dance-driven beat that blooms in the second half of the song. Not to get over excited or anything, but it sounds like Owens isn’t just stepping up from her 2017 debut; she’s outdoing herself by looking inward.

“This is perhaps the most intimate and personal song I’ve written so far — the two halves of the track reflect upon sad acceptances of the truth and then the joyous aftermath of liberation that can come from that,” said Owens in a press release. “This can definitely be heard in the production and arrangement of the track — the first half sonically connecting to the inner revelations and the second half, the liberation in action, the forward motion.”

In the music video, directed by Kasper Häggström, an elderly golden retriever can be seen snoozing in a car while its owner returns from a long walk in wide-open fields. From there, the owner goes for a long drive, curving through scenic landscapes and soaking up foggy views. Needless to say, it’s an atmospheric visual that captures the mellow-but-moving pace of the song itself. Watch it below.