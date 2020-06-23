Jon Batiste and Nabil Ayers Join Kyle Meredith Live

Kyle Meredith Live, our new bi-weekly series exclusively on Consequence of Sound’s Instagram, returns with another round of guests to discuss the hottest topics in music going down at the moment.
Today, Kyle will speak with Late Show bandleader and music director Jon Batiste. They’ll discuss Black Lives Matter, Breonna Taylor, and the importance of this year’s election year — particularly the Kentucky primary.
On Thursday, Kyle will connect with music industry entrepreneur, writer, and musician Nabil Ayers, who serves as label manager of Beggars (4AD, Rough Trade, Matador, XL) and has been writing for the New York Times about Black voices in the music industry.
Kyle Meredith Live airs Tuesday and Thursday at 3:00 p.m. ET via Consequence’s Instagram account. For more interviews, be sure to subscribe to Kyle Meredith With…, a tri-weekly podcast series that drops every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
Below, you can revisit his interview from last week with Tyler Williams of The Head & the Heart.
You've heard him on the radio, you've downloaded his podcasts, you've even seen him on television. Now, it's time to watch him from your phone: Introducing Kyle Meredith Live, a new bi-weekly series exclusively on Consequence of Sound's Instagram. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 3:00 p.m. EST, @KyleMeredith will speak with artists and talent about the hottest topics in music going down at the moment. Today's guest is Tyler Williams of @theheadandtheheart. He and Kyle discuss what it's like to be a band as a business during the pandemic, working as a quasi-manager for artists like Lucy Dacus, and much more. Tyler also drops some breaking The Head and The Heart news, so be sure to stay tuned to the end. Check in every Tuesday and Thursday to see who Kyle talks to next.