Jon Batiste and Nabil Ayers Join Kyle Meredith Live

Kyle Meredith Live - Jon Batiste and Nabil Ayers

Kyle Meredith Live, our new bi-weekly series exclusively on Consequence of Sound’s Instagram, returns with another round of guests to discuss the hottest topics in music going down at the moment.

Today, Kyle will speak with Late Show bandleader and music director Jon Batiste. They’ll discuss Black Lives Matter, Breonna Taylor, and the importance of this year’s election year — particularly the Kentucky primary.



On Thursday, Kyle will connect with music industry entrepreneur, writer, and musician Nabil Ayers, who serves as label manager of Beggars (4AD, Rough Trade, Matador, XL) and has been writing for the New York Times about Black voices in the music industry.

Kyle Meredith Live airs Tuesday and Thursday at 3:00 p.m. ET via Consequence’s Instagram account. For more interviews, be sure to subscribe to Kyle Meredith With…, a tri-weekly podcast series that drops every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Below, you can revisit his interview from last week with Tyler Williams of The Head & the Heart.