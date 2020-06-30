Kyle Meredith Live Celebrates the Best of 2020 (So Far)

Kyle Meredith Live - Mid-Year 2020

Kyle Meredith Live, our new bi-weekly series exclusively on Consequence of Sound’s Instagram, returns this week to celebrate the best pop culture of 2020 — at least so far.

Today, Kyle will speak with Integrated Content Specialist Ben Kaye, who will discuss the top albums and songs. From Fiona Apple to The Weeknd, this has been one of the strongest outings in music in quite some time.



On Thursday, Kyle will speak with Consequence Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman about the year’s best films and TV shows. The Last Dance, The Invisible Man, Curb Your Enthusiasm, all will be covered.

Kyle Meredith Live airs Tuesday and Thursday at 3:00 p.m. ET via Consequence’s Instagram account. For more interviews, be sure to subscribe to Kyle Meredith With…, a tri-weekly podcast series that drops every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Below, you can revisit his interview from last week with Nabil Ayers.