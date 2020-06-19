Menu
Alec Benjamin on the Influence of Leonard Cohen

Phoenix singer-songwriter digs into his debut album These Two Windows

on June 19, 2020, 4:00pm
Kyle Meredith With... Alec Benjamin
Kyle Meredith With... Alec Benjamin

Alec Benjamin speaks with Kyle Meredith about his first full-length album, These Two Windows. The Phoenix singer-songwriter discusses how there’s enough leftover songs to make a second album and how being bilingual may lead to writing in Mandarin in the future. He also shares his appreciation for Leonard Cohen and explains how he’s been co-writing and collaborating on songs amidst quarantine.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

