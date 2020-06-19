Alec Benjamin on the Influence of Leonard Cohen

Kyle Meredith With... Alec Benjamin

Alec Benjamin speaks with Kyle Meredith about his first full-length album, These Two Windows. The Phoenix singer-songwriter discusses how there’s enough leftover songs to make a second album and how being bilingual may lead to writing in Mandarin in the future. He also shares his appreciation for Leonard Cohen and explains how he’s been co-writing and collaborating on songs amidst quarantine.

