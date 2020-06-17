Avi Kaplan on Leaving Pentatonix and Creating Experimental Americana

Kyle Meredith With... Avi Kaplan

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public



Avi Kaplan speaks with Kyle Meredith about I’ll Get By, his first album since leaving Pentatonix in 2017. The California-born songwriter discusses the anxiety of quitting a successful group, why the early part of his life near the sequoias was an important touchstone in his writing, creating experimental textures in Americana sounds, the tradition of Sweet Adeline, and running an acapella summer camp for high schoolers.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter