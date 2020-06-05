Kyle Meredith With... Car Seat Headrest

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Car Seat Headrest mastermind Will Toledo calls in to Kyle Meredith to talk about Making A Door Less Open. Together, they discuss the need to find a style and sound, working with existing samples to create something new, and customizing the vinyl, CD, and streaming editions to be their own unique listening experience. Toledo also discusses the invention of an alternate persona named Trait, how theatrics in rock music has become a lost art form, and the ways new single “Hollywood” speaks to class divide and being an outsider.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter