Jamie Kennedy on the Tremors Franchise, Hannah Gadsby, and the Art of the Callback

Jamie Kennedy speaks with Kyle Meredith about hosting the eighth season of Coming To The Stage, now on Comedy Dynamics, in addition to his new Tubi standup special, Stoopid Smart. Together, they discuss an artist’s journey to get their 10,000 hours, how comics find fame sooner today than in the past, self-depreciation, and the art of the callback. The Scream star also talks about impersonating Matthew McConaughey, his respect for Hannah Gadsby, and his work in the Tremors franchise.

